Augusta Regional Airport to host free movie night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport will host a free movie night to give the community a chance to visit and see what the airport offers.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will play during the first movie night on July 15 on the Airport’s general aviation ramp.

Officials say this is a free family-friendly event but requires an admission ticket.

“In addition to our core mission, the Airport is privileged to sponsor and conduct other events in service to our community,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Airport Executive Director. “We encourage families to come out and partake in this free movie night in such a unique venue.”

Gates open at 7 p.m., and the movie will start at nightfall.

Officials say no coolers, pets, large umbrellas, or bookbags will be allowed. Please bring your own chairs.

