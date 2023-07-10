Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Regional Airport to host free movie night

As golf week wraps up, here’s what TSA recommends to flyers
As golf week wraps up, here’s what TSA recommends to flyers(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport will host a free movie night to give the community a chance to visit and see what the airport offers.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will play during the first movie night on July 15 on the Airport’s general aviation ramp.

Officials say this is a free family-friendly event but requires an admission ticket.

MORE | Georgia Cyber Center celebrates its 5-year anniversary

“In addition to our core mission, the Airport is privileged to sponsor and conduct other events in service to our community,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Airport Executive Director. “We encourage families to come out and partake in this free movie night in such a unique venue.”

Gates open at 7 p.m., and the movie will start at nightfall.

Officials say no coolers, pets, large umbrellas, or bookbags will be allowed. Please bring your own chairs.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Kenneth Mercer
Suspect killed, deputy injured in downtown Augusta shooting incident
Curtis Tucci
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for missing man
.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash
Crime scene tape
Shooting kills Fort Gordon 35-year-old just outside Grovetown
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken woman dies in hit-and-run on Storm Branch Road

Latest News

Searching for answers on slaying of Fort Gordon soldier
Kenneth Mercer
City leaders’ thoughts, prayers are with deputy injured in shooting
An update on deputy injured in Augusta shooting
This was the scene on July 10, 2023, at 12th and Ellis streets in Augusta, where a deputy was...
Site of fatal shooting involving deputies, suspect