Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

48th Palmetto Amateur comes to a close

Palmetto Amateur
Palmetto Amateur(Staff)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ford Goldasich out of Homewood, Alabama lead the field by one stroke heading into the final day of play at The Reserve Club.

He birdied twice on the front nine and expanded his lead to five with nine to go. On the back, he replaced the two birdies with 2 bogeys, but insurance kept him ahead. With one last shot to make it back to five, he missed the birdie on 18 by inches and settled for par.

It was good enough for the Palmetto Cup.

Goldasich shot 67-67-66-68 over the course of the tournament. He finished at 16 under, four strokes ahead of Sihan Sandu of Ashburn, Va.

Aiken resident Brian Quackenbush finished seventh at 8 under, posting rounds of 67-70-69-70.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Support for Deputy Kenneth Mercer have flooded social media since he was shot Saturday.
Officer-involved shooting turns fatal in downtown Augusta
Richmond County sheriff's Office searching for this man
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with Autism
.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash
Crime scene tape
Shooting kills 35-year-old just outside Grovetown
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken woman dies in hit-and-run on Storm Branch Road

Latest News

Chase Dollander
Greenbrier grad drafted by Rockies
52-year-old Brian Quackenbush
Aiken native off to hot start at 48th Palmetto Amateur
Businesses impacted by Peach Jam
Businesses see big impact during Peach Jam tournament
Live from the Palmetto Amateur