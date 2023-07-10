48th Palmetto Amateur comes to a close

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ford Goldasich out of Homewood, Alabama lead the field by one stroke heading into the final day of play at The Reserve Club.

He birdied twice on the front nine and expanded his lead to five with nine to go. On the back, he replaced the two birdies with 2 bogeys, but insurance kept him ahead. With one last shot to make it back to five, he missed the birdie on 18 by inches and settled for par.

It was good enough for the Palmetto Cup.

Goldasich shot 67-67-66-68 over the course of the tournament. He finished at 16 under, four strokes ahead of Sihan Sandu of Ashburn, Va.

Aiken resident Brian Quackenbush finished seventh at 8 under, posting rounds of 67-70-69-70.

