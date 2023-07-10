1 person dead after fatal crash in Saluda County

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash in Saluda County that occurred on June 26.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on U.S. 178 near Sardis Road, just under nine miles east of Saluda.

A 2023 Nissan Sentra was travelling east on U.S. 178 while a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was travelling west on U.S. 178. Both vehicles collided and ran off the side of the road to the right.

The driver of the 2023 Nissan Sentra was transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was not injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The identification of the deceased driver has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.