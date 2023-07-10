Submit Photos/Videos
1 killed, 1 injured in Orangeburg Co. single-vehicle crash

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured.

They say it happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on SC 310, near Lodge Hall Street, when a 2023 Ford Mustang was traveling east, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to the hospital, where the passenger died the following day, troopers say.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

