Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with Autism

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person.

Investigators say 26-year-old Curtis Tucci was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

Tucci is described as 160 pounds and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a turquoise crop top shirt, navy blue shorts with turquoise stipes down the sides, black sliders, and a gray faded bookbag.

Law enforcement says Tucci has Autism and is possibly attempting to go to Alabama.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

