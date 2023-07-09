Officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County, Saturday

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, where they say no injuries happened.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Richard Walker with the Sheriff’s Office says a confrontation took place where deputies were called to a Norway Road residence.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced, “We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident.” And continued, “There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them.”

Immediately after, they say the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was requested to conduct a separate investigation.

While no other information is available at this time, News 12 is reaching out to SLED for more information into this incident.

