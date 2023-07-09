Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County, Saturday

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office generic
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office generic(Gray)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, where they say no injuries happened.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Richard Walker with the Sheriff’s Office says a confrontation took place where deputies were called to a Norway Road residence.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced, “We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident.” And continued, “There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them.”

Immediately after, they say the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was requested to conduct a separate investigation.

While no other information is available at this time, News 12 is reaching out to SLED for more information into this incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Ellis Street
Officer-involved shooting turns fatal in downtown Augusta
Crime scene tape
Shooting kills 35-year-old just outside Grovetown
.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken woman dies in hit-and-run on Storm Branch Road
The gunman was described as a White male wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a blue shirt,...
Armed wig-wearing suspect robs bank in Aiken County

Latest News

Emily's 11pm Forecast
At 11:23 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1200 block of...
Officer-involved shooting turns fatal in downtown Augusta
Fire ignites twice, hours apart at the same home.
House fire ignites twice at same home in Washington County
Emily's 6pm Forecast