House fire ignites twice at same home in Washington County

Fire ignites twice, hours apart at the same home.
Fire ignites twice, hours apart at the same home.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County Deputies and fire crews responded to a house fire at the same location twice, hours apart.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that they were responding to a house fire on the 12000 Block of Highway 68 S, and to use caution while driving through.

About two hours later around 5:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office added 16 photos of their fire crews attacking the flames from the scene.

While there was no update as to if the fire was fully put out, sometime around 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page made a new post saying that Deputies and Fire Crews are back on the scene of the earlier house fire, after it blazed back up.

News 12 has reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to see if this latest fire has been put out, and will continue to update this incident as more information comes in.

