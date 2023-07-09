Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Hot, humid and mainly dry Sunday. Rain likely as front moves in Monday.
Sunday should start off mostly sunny and seasonably hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. The greatest chance of storms wil
By Chris Still
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seasonably hot and humid weather will continue Sunday, but afternoon storms will be few and far between with partly sunny skies and highs near average in the lower to middle 90s. Moderate humidity will put the feels like/heat index temperatures as high as 103 for during the afternoon. The chance of rain today is 20 percent with winds from the west at 8 to 13 mph.

The evening hours Sunday will be dry for the most part with only isolated showers in a few locations, then rain chances increase overnight into Monday morning as a front moves into the region. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a light wind from the west at 2 to 7 mph. The chance of rain Sunday evening is 20 percent.

The best chance of rain, by far, for the upcoming workweek arrives Monday, as a cool front moves into the region. The best bet for rain will be in the morning through early afternoon with gradually drier conditions later in the day. The chance of rain is 60 percent with most areas receiving a total of a quarter to one half inch of rain. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with wind from the southwest at 3 to 8 mph.

Mainly dry weather returns Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as we take a break from the high humidity for a couple of days.

Tuesday looks like a great day for outdoor plans with sunny skies, lower humidity and highs in the lower 90s. Humidity will remain on the low side for this time of year Wednesday and Thursday, so no rain is expected. Highs on those days will be in the middle 90s with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Afternoon storm chances and temperatures return to seasonal levels with a 30 to 40 percent chance of storms each afternoon and highs in the middle 90s with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

