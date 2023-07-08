Submit Photos/Videos
Traffic backup on I-20 eastbound at Georgia, South Carolina border

A stalled vehicle is causing traffic on I-20
(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled vehicle on I-20 eastbound is causing backups stretching from the Georgia, South Carolina border bridge.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is showing backups that started around 4:40 p.m., with an anticipated end time of 7:00 p.m. in the evening.

Within the past hour, traffic is continuing to build, now up to Exit 199.

While traffic is slowly moving, News 12 will continue to monitor this incident as it develops.

Riley's 11pm Forecast