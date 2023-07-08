Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Deche Adams, 26.
School custodian accused of criminal attempt of child molestation
The gunman was described as a White male wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a blue shirt,...
Armed wig-wearing suspect robs bank in Aiken County
Christmas Tree Shops is closing all its stores, including this one in Augusta.
Saying good-buy: Shoppers mourn loss of stores in Augusta Exchange
Christopher Masters
Bond denied for deputy accused of inappropriate relationship with minor
Kameron Keshon Sibert
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County; suspect arrested

Latest News

Here’s how to protect your child from hot playground equipment
Riley's 11pm Forecast
Playground equipment
Here’s how to protect your child from hot playground equipment
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival