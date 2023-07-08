Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Grovetown
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death in Grovetown.
Coroner Mark Bowen says the shooting happened at a home on the 1200 block of Derby Lane, Saturday, July 8.
Bowen says 35-year-old Allen White from Fort Gordon was shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
News 12 has reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say no additional information is being released at this time.
