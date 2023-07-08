Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death in Grovetown.

Coroner Mark Bowen says the shooting happened at a home on the 1200 block of Derby Lane, Saturday, July 8.

Bowen says 35-year-old Allen White from Fort Gordon was shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

News 12 has reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say no additional information is being released at this time.

