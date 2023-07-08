Here’s how to protect your child from hot playground equipment

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With summer in full swing, protecting yourself is a must, but it isn’t just about staying hydrated or using sunscreen.

Summertime means playtime, which means sliding on the slide and hanging on the monkey bars under the burning sun, but it can be too hot to handle sometimes.

We’re not talking about just those old metal slides; even plastic slides can reach well above triple digits, and it doesn’t have to be in the dead heat of the afternoon.

According to The American Burn Association, if the surface of playground equipment reaches 140 degrees, it can take three seconds to get a second-degree burn and five seconds to get a third-degree burn.

“It’s a little too hot to be out here, but it’s nice having the playground and the water here so the kids can go back and forth,” said Michelle Hill.

One can never be too cool in the summer.

“We brought the towel for the waterpark, but she was smart enough to take it down the slides with her,” said Hill.

There is more you can do to beat the heat.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, one should always be aware and check the temperature with your hand.

“She has some footwear because of the hot asphalt there,” said Kevin Lynn, who refers to his granddaughter. “She’s got to have her hat so the sun doesn’t beat down on it too bad and sunscreen, coated her down with sunscreen.”

If you are planning to bring your child out to the playground, you want to be mindful of the time. You might want to come out early in the morning or late in the afternoon.

