Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Typical summer, heat and late day storms for the weekend. Rain likely as front moves in Monday.
Saturday and Sunday morning should be dry with muggy morning lows in the mid-70s. Storm chances this weekend will be highest in the afternoon and early evening.
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday should start off mostly sunny and seasonably hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. The greatest chance of storms will be during the hot afternoon and evening hours before sunset.

Another upper-level disturbance and weak cool front will move in Sunday night into Monday bringing our best chance of rain for the week ahead. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding, so locally heavy rain is possible. As a result of the rain and cloud cover, high temperatures are expected to be several degrees below average in the upper 80s.

Mainly dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows in the lower 70s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s. Afternoon storm chances and temperatures return to seasonal levels with a 30 percent chance of storms each afternoon and highs in the middle 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

