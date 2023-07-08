Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday and Sunday should start off mostly sunny and seasonably hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. The greatest chance of storms will be during the hot afternoon and evening hours before sunset. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonal in the middle 90s with winds from the west at 3 to 7 mph. The Storm Prediction Center also has us under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather on Sunday as an upper-level disturbance moves through the region. We have issued a FIRST ALERT Sunday for the possibility of isolated severe storms capable of strong winds and damaging hail. Stay updated on the forecast through the weekend.

Another upper-level disturbance and weak cool front will move in Sunday night into Monday bringing our best chance of rain for the week ahead. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding, so locally heavy rain is possible. As a result of the rain and cloud cover, high temperatures are expected to be several degrees below average in the upper 80s.

Mainly dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows in the lower 70s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s. Afternoon storm chances and temperatures return to seasonal levels with a 30 percent chance of storms each afternoon and highs in the middle 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

