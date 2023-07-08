Aiken woman dies in hit and run on Storm Branch Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a hit and run.

The coroner says 91-year-old Josephine Smiley was found Saturday, June 8, at approximately 6:47 a.m. on the side of the road in the 4000 block of Storm Branch Road near Silver Bluff Road in Aiken. Smiley was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry.

The South Carolina Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is assisting the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

No further details are available at this time.

