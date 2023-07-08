Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken native off to hot start at 48th Palmetto Amateur

By Daniel Booth
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 48th annual Palmetto Amateur is underway in Aiken, and 52-year-old Brian Quackenbush is off to a blistering start.

Quackenbush posted a four-under 67 in round one.

Then in Friday’s round two, sinking a 30-foot-putt on 18 helped him finish the round at one under, moving the Aiken native to five under through the first 36-holes.

“It’s one of the top tournaments in the country and the fact that we’ve got it in our backyard every year, and most of the time at my home course is just amazing. So, that’s why I’m really appreciative that we’re able to have it here, at Reserve, since the Palmetto is closed, and keep it going,” said Quackenbush.

This is the first time since 2007 that this event is not being played at the Palmetto Golf Club due to its ongoing course renovations.

Quackenbush is tied for 5th going into the weekend.

