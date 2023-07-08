Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that claimed the life of an Aiken woman.

At 2:00 p.m. this afternoon, the Coroner’s Office says an SUV was struck by a Ford van at the intersection of Salley Road at South Dixie Road, just a few miles from Salley, South Carolina.

They say the victim in the SUV was a passenger and was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries they received in the collision.

The drivers of the SUV and the Ford van were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says the victim will be identified after next-of-kin has been notified.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information comes in.

