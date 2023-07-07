Submit Photos/Videos
Talented, young players make a name for themselves at Peach Jam

Peach Jam 2023
Peach Jam 2023(wrdw)
By Daniel Booth
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to high school basketball, the lights shine the brightest at the handful of events that take place every year, like Peach Jam.

Pool play comes to a close on Friday, and as we get closer to the weekend, the competition is getting more intense with each dribble.

Grovetown’s Derrion Reid and Team Thad were looking to build on Wednesday night’s victory while going head-to-head with the Florida Rebels.

Team Thad didn’t have it down the stretch and they came up short, 86-80. Dropping to 1-3 through the first four days. Their final game in pool play is against Team Durant on Friday at 6 p.m.

In the 16-year-old division, Lebron James, his son Bryce, and Strive for Greatness had their minds set on getting back in the win column against Mokan Elite.

Strive For Greatness picked up a nice bounce-back win, 63 to 54. James and his squad’s next test are against the NH Lightning on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Kentucky, North Carolina, and Ohio State are a handful of the big named schools in town. Even Florida Atlantic was there, coming off their appearance in the final four.

More NBA stars are showing up as well, like Raymond Felton, Trevor Ariza, Bradley Beal, Rajon Rando, Thaddeus Young, and more.

When it comes to our local stars, we caught up with Laney High School Alum and Current Auburn Tiger Zep Jasper to learn about how playing in Peach Jam when he was in high school helped him with his recruitment process.

“It’s an event that you dream of. You dream of seeing kids who look up to you, having your parents in the crowd, and having NBA players watching you. It’s just something you want to do in a lifetime. It helped me so much. Having over 20-30, plus division one offers it just helped me a lot in many different ways,” said Jasper.

The atmosphere at Peach Jam is electric, and if there was ever a time for these kids to put themselves on the map in a big way, now is the time to do it.

