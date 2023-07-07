Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

School custodian accused of criminal attempt of child molestation

Corey Deche Adams, 26.
Corey Deche Adams, 26.(WRDW)
By Lois White
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Terrace Manor Elementary School custodian has been arrested on suspicion of criminal attempt of child molestation.

According to the affidavit from the Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court, Corey Deche Adams, 26, attempted to meet up with the 11-year-old victim while her parents were out of town to have sexual intercourse on July 4 around 9 a.m.

According to his personnel file from Richmond County Board of Education, Adams was hired on March 9, 2022, as a custodian.

MORE | Richmond County woman arrested in aggravated assault, exploitation

The affidavit says Adams had multiple conversations through Tik Tok with who he thought was the victim.

Officials say Adams said he did not want to go to jail and wanted to keep their relationship a secret.

Adams allegedly arrived at the victim’s home to meet with her, however, he was met by the victim’s father.

MORE | Deputies seek suspect in aggravated assault, armed robbery

Adams was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Thursday. No bond hearing has been set.

We’ve reached out to the board of education on the status of his employment.

We also reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The agency said the incident report was not available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closing signs
Augusta Exchange losing another big store as chain to shut down
Christmas Tree Shops is closing all its stores, including this one in Augusta.
Saying good-buy: Shoppers mourn loss of stores in Augusta Exchange
Vandi Bradley, 42.
Missing Barnwell 42-year-old found safe, officials say
Lebron James at Peach Jam
Big names, coaches, and scouts in attendance at Peach Jam
Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for...
Ga. officers arrest 34 people for boating under the influence

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office program
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office settles lawsuit after inmate death
Laura Taylor
Richmond County woman arrested in aggravated assault, exploitation
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for July 7
Talented, young players make a name for themselves at Peach Jam