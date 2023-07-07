School custodian accused of criminal attempt of child molestation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Terrace Manor Elementary School custodian has been arrested on suspicion of criminal attempt of child molestation.

According to the affidavit from the Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court, Corey Deche Adams, 26, attempted to meet up with the 11-year-old victim while her parents were out of town to have sexual intercourse on July 4 around 9 a.m.

According to his personnel file from Richmond County Board of Education, Adams was hired on March 9, 2022, as a custodian.

The affidavit says Adams had multiple conversations through Tik Tok with who he thought was the victim.

Officials say Adams said he did not want to go to jail and wanted to keep their relationship a secret.

Adams allegedly arrived at the victim’s home to meet with her, however, he was met by the victim’s father.

Adams was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Thursday. No bond hearing has been set.

We’ve reached out to the board of education on the status of his employment.

We also reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The agency said the incident report was not available at this time.

