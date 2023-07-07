Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army, Project Refresh hosts health and wellness fair

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Resources are becoming more easily available for those who need help.

The Salvation Army Center for Hope held a community health and wellness fair on Friday.

Project Refresh was one of the organizations that stepped up to help.

“I think it restores hope and humanity,” said Brittany Hutto, Executive Director of Project Refresh.

It is also a way for people to give back to the community.

“I think everybody gets tied up in their life of not having the internet. We can’t play the game and they don’t understand some of the daily issues that everyday people can have,” said volunteer Whitney McLaughlin.

Project Refresh offers free showers, clothes, bottled water, and hygiene kits. The kits include items like toothpaste, soaps, bug spray, and deodorant.

But they offer more than just material items.

“So it’s actually a part of our programming that we learn people, we learn their names, we learn who they are, why they’re in the situation they’re in, what their specific needs are, how we can help facilitate change and hope for individuals,” said Hutto.

Sometimes it’s the simple things in life that you don’t realize are so important, like taking a shower.

“This is something that so many of us take for granted every day. But just to have access to something to rinse you off, to feel clean, to feel renewed and refreshed and just, you know, like ready to take that next step. Even if it’s for a short amount of time, you know, and that’s what matters,” said Hutto.

