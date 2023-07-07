North Augusta man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 30-year-old North Augusta man has been arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Casey Royce Watts.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators say Watts had files of child sexual abuse material.

Watts was arrested on July 6. He is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, according to the attorney general.

According to inmate bookings, a $2,000 bond was set for each charge.

This case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

