Local piano teacher to be inducted into Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local piano teacher with more than 30 years of experience is celebrating a big honor, being inducted into the Steinway Teacher’s Hall of Fame.

Cindy Wilkinson’s passion is playing the piano.

“It’s what I was made to do,” said Wilkinson. “It’s calming for me. It speaks a language that words don’t adequately say, it’s a way to express things I don’t have words for.”

The highlights of a 35-year career line the walls of her home, including playbills from productions she’s accompanied, an album she made with Trinity on the Hill, and many others.

“It was all joy. It was wonderful,” said Wilkinson.

She said her biggest joy comes from sharing her gift and passion with all generations as a piano teacher.

“Each student is unique and for me, that’s just the wonderful, exciting challenge of teaching. I have to constantly hone myself and my craft to be able to connect with each student individually,” said Wilkinson.

She estimates she has taught more than 200 people to play piano since she started three decades ago.

“I love discovering who each student is and finding out how music moves them and how piano moves them,” she said.

Now, Steinway, the company that makes the piano she has taught for years, is honoring her with an induction into their Teachers Hall of Fame.

“I was stunned, really stunned, I’m still a little stunned,” she said.

The shocking induction comes after being nominated by friends she has worked with for years.

“I was asking myself internally, ‘Do they understand how many gifted teachers there are in the area, wonder why they picked me,’” said Wilkinson.

While this is an honor, she said her her biggest reward is getting to pursue her passion daily.

“Every day I wake up pinching myself still after all these years that I get to do what I love so much,” she said. “I hope that inspires the next generations to be committed and learn all the wonderful things there are to learn through and in music.”

It’s a legacy that will live on, both in the Steinway Hall of Fame and in the CSRA.

Wilkinson will be traveling to New York in the fall to officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

For anyone interested in learning the piano, she said there are many wonderful piano teachers in the area.

She encourages anyone interested in learning to connect with several and see who the right fit is.

