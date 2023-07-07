Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Hillcrest Apartment residents displaced after toaster oven fire

Hillcrest Apartment residents displaced after toaster oven fire
Hillcrest Apartment residents displaced after toaster oven fire(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents at the Hillcrest Apartments on Deans Bridge Road have been displaced after a fire on Thursday.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, the incident occurred at 5:50 p.m.

A resident had a fire on her toaster oven, which she believed she had extinguished with water before going to sleep, according to officials.

Neighbors continued to notice smoke coming from her apartment and alerted the woman.

Fire units were able to confine the fire, preventing its spread to other apartments.

Due to shared utilities, residents were displaced, and the Red Cross was called to assist with finding temporary accommodations for those in need.

MORE | Text-to-911 is available in Aiken County; here’s why you’d need it

Across the river, American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on Edgefield Highway in Aiken, was damaged by a fire Thursday evening.

The Center Fire Department was called to a home at the intersection of Edgefield Highway and Morris Pond Road for a structure fire at 12:26 p.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single wide mobile home with heavy smoke and flames showing. No one appeared to be home and there were no injuries reported.

Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

Fire on Edgefield Highway
Fire on Edgefield Highway(wrdw)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closing signs
Augusta Exchange losing another big store as chain to shut down
Christmas Tree Shops is closing all its stores, including this one in Augusta.
Saying good-buy: Shoppers mourn loss of stores in Augusta Exchange
Vandi Bradley, 42.
Missing Barnwell 42-year-old found safe, officials say
Lebron James at Peach Jam
Big names, coaches, and scouts in attendance at Peach Jam
Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for...
Ga. officers arrest 34 people for boating under the influence

Latest News

The gunman was described as a White male wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a blue shirt,...
Armed wig-wearing suspect robs bank in Aiken County
Aiken couple enters and wins beard competitions
Aiken couple enters, wins beard competitions across the world
Kameron Keshon Sibert
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County; suspect arrested
Casey Royce Watts, 30.
North Augusta man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges