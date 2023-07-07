Hillcrest Apartment residents displaced after toaster oven fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents at the Hillcrest Apartments on Deans Bridge Road have been displaced after a fire on Thursday.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, the incident occurred at 5:50 p.m.

A resident had a fire on her toaster oven, which she believed she had extinguished with water before going to sleep, according to officials.

Neighbors continued to notice smoke coming from her apartment and alerted the woman.

Fire units were able to confine the fire, preventing its spread to other apartments.

Due to shared utilities, residents were displaced, and the Red Cross was called to assist with finding temporary accommodations for those in need.

Across the river, American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on Edgefield Highway in Aiken, was damaged by a fire Thursday evening.

The Center Fire Department was called to a home at the intersection of Edgefield Highway and Morris Pond Road for a structure fire at 12:26 p.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single wide mobile home with heavy smoke and flames showing. No one appeared to be home and there were no injuries reported.

Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

Fire on Edgefield Highway (wrdw)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.