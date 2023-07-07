Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Hot and humid again today with scattered afternoon storms. Storm chances continuing through the weekend into next week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A weak front will move into the region today and bring a better opportunity for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be hot again in the low to mid-90s, heat index values will be between 100-105. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Some storms could lead to minor flooding issues in flood prone areas.

The weak front from today will stall over the region this weekend. Saturday and Sunday morning should be dry with muggy morning lows in the mid-70s. Storm chances this weekend will be highest in the afternoon and early evening. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonal in the low to mid-90s. An upper level disturbance is expected to move in by Monday, enhancing rainfall chances a bit more with highs closer to 90°. Heavy downpours that could lead to minor flooding issues look possible once again and the Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center also has us under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. Keep it here for updates heading through the weekend!

