Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible through sunset - then turn more isolated until midnight. Some storms could lead to minor flooding issues in flood prone areas. Another muggy night ahead with temperatures staying in the mid-70s towards early Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday morning should be dry with muggy morning lows in the mid-70s. Storm chances this weekend will be highest in the afternoon and early evening. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonal in the low to mid-90s. The Storm Prediction Center also has us under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather on Sunday as an upper-level disturbance moves through the region. We have issued a FIRST ALERT Sunday for the threat of strong winds and damaging hail. Stay updated on the forecast through the weekend.

Another upper-level disturbance is expected to move in Monday, enhancing rainfall chances a bit more with highs cooler in the 80s. Heavy downpours could lead to minor flooding issues. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding.

Drier outlook Tuesday into Wednesday next week with morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Storms chances will be isolated and generally less than 20% for most of the CSRA.

Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday. Stay update on the forecast through the weekend. (WRDW)

