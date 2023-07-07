Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Scattered afternoon storms through early tonight. Storm chances continuing through the weekend into next week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible through sunset - then turn more isolated until midnight. Some storms could lead to minor flooding issues in flood prone areas. Another muggy night ahead with temperatures staying in the mid-70s towards early Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday morning should be dry with muggy morning lows in the mid-70s. Storm chances this weekend will be highest in the afternoon and early evening. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonal in the low to mid-90s. The Storm Prediction Center also has us under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather on Sunday as an upper-level disturbance moves through the region. We have issued a FIRST ALERT Sunday for the threat of strong winds and damaging hail. Stay updated on the forecast through the weekend.

Another upper-level disturbance is expected to move in Monday, enhancing rainfall chances a bit more with highs cooler in the 80s. Heavy downpours could lead to minor flooding issues. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding.

Drier outlook Tuesday into Wednesday next week with morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Storms chances will be isolated and generally less than 20% for most of the CSRA.

Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday. Stay update on the forecast through the weekend.
Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday. Stay update on the forecast through the weekend.(WRDW)

