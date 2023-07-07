Columbia County residents one step closer to seeing a hospital

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Hospital Authority for Columbia County met for the first time on Thursday.

The initial talks took place on what the group will do and how they will serve the community. They’ll look to meet quarterly.

Trey Allen was appointed chair of the board.

“It’s an opportunity to serve the community. I think it’s an incredible asset for Columbia County and I look forward to having it here. As a citizen and as a member of the authority I enjoy being able to serve,” said Allen.

The hospital is seen as a saving grace for those in the community.

“Having a hospital closer by makes me feel better as a mom who has a toddler who gets into all types of things,” said Appling resident Anna Dunn.

Dunn has lived in Appling for more than 20 years and says without traffic on I-20, the closest hospital is still more than 20 minutes away.

“I would say for someone who has had an experience to where you have to get to the hospital and you’re in a lot of pain, that 20 to 25 minutes. Makes a big difference,” she said.

Now the only relief is that her family is full of those in the medical field. Something she can rely on, but others can’t.

“My first response is actually not calling the hospital. It’s calling my family and I think for a lot of families in the area, they’re not able to have that resource. So if I was to try and imagine not having my family, I would be terrified,” said Dunn.

Easing the fears is something the hospital authority is working to do. Their role is to help fund the hospital.

Allen said: “We’ll be able to take part in that with the Augusta University and WellStar merger taking place and will be involved in helping smooth that process as they build their structures in Columbia County.”

As the pieces are coming together, neighbors are eagerly waiting to see the finish line.

“I think it will build more community with the Appling Community because it is putting more resources and it makes us feel like the county is caring about us by putting this hospital so close to us,” said Dunn. “All in all like a really great idea. And I’m very excited to see it finished.”

