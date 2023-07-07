Businesses see big impact during Peach Jam tournament

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every day people are piling into Riverview Park for Peach Jam.

Once the final buzzer sounds, business goes from on the court to out in the community to fuel up for the next day.

The area has been serving more than 10,000 people who made the trip for the tournament from sun up to sundown.

“It’s always nice to see any faces come in. It’s nice to have fresh faces, and they usually will tell you where they’re from and just have a little conversation with them. They love this area,” said Donna Owen, who manages Cavalier Coffeehouse.

Zachary Verney-Carron, co-owner of The Larder, said: “It’s great. Yeah, seems like a lot of excited kids. Parents are excited to be here.”

Both of these businesses are thriving this week as Peach Jam is in session.

“They love having a place to just come and sit, take a little break,” said Owen.

The people loving the area bring in more than $10.8 million, according to the Augusta Sports Council.

“Being able to bring in a large sporting event and all the people that come with it, it’s definitely a big boost to our economy,” said the CEO of the Council, Michelle Pippin.

The event comes earlier than usual — during the week of the Fourth of July. This makes businesses smile when they hear an estimated 10,000 people are in town when regular customers might be at the beach for the holiday.

“It actually helped us out so much. So you know, we build a lot of regular clientele here. And a lot of them go on vacation, you know, the first two weeks of July so we definitely slowed down a bit. So it’s awesome to have like this influx of new business to come in a lot of big tables,” said Verney-Carron.

And you never know who’s coming through your door this week.

“We haven’t seen any big names yet. Obviously, you know, we know the big basketball player that’s in town right now but nope,” he said.

The event continues into the weekend. The sports council says it is the second biggest event economically coming to the area. The third is the Ironman coming in September.

