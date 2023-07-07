Barbers from across the nation come out to Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only the second year Nike has brought barbers from all over the United States to Peach Jam, giving the players an opportunity to kick back, relax, and freshen up their look.

We spoke with one barber who flew in all the way from Portland, Ore.

MORE FROM PEACH JAM COVERAGE:

He says he’s happy to be here pouring into them.

“The barber shop traditionally has a lot to do with culture. It has a lot to do with just the comradery of sports athletics, lots of conversation,” said Daunte Paschal, barber. “These guys are, they’re in front of the camera and they want to present their best selves and so, not only on the court but in their own personal and social lives as well.”

Paschal says it also helps the players look their best during one of the most memorable moments in their sports careers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.