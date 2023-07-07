Submit Photos/Videos
Armed wig-wearing suspect robs bank in Aiken County



By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A search is underway for an individual who robbed a bank in Graniteville on Friday.

Around 9:12 a.m., Aiken County deputies responded to 50 Canal Street, Security Federal Bank, for a gunman demanding money.

According to officials, the suspect entered the bank, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the employees.

After taking an unknown amount of money, the suspect walked out of the bank, where witnesses saw him drive away in a light gold Ford Explorer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The gunman was described as a White male wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a blue shirt, a wig and sunglasses.

Witnesses also reported the suspect had what appeared to be a visible surgical scar on his chest.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information, video, or information on this suspect, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

