Aiken couple enters, wins beard competitions across the world

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County couple wins competitions across the world for their unique beards.

Natali and Aaron Johnston bond over beards.

“We do this together, and who would’ve ever thought our hobby would’ve been making beards and doing beard stuff, who would’ve ever imagined?” said Aaron.

15 years ago, they would’ve never imagined this. Aaron couldn’t even grow a beard back then because of his job. Now, beards are his job.

“I’m just a nervous wreck the whole time, just brushing, brushing, brushing, probably too much,” said Aaron about preparing for competitions.

The walls of his home are covered with trophies, including one for a world championship.

His wife, Natali, is a winner too, and no, she doesn’t grow her beard. She makes them.

“A lot of us enjoy just dressing up, being a princess on stage, who just happens to have a giant beard,” said Natali.

For Natali, bearding with her husband is more than a fun hobby, it’s an escape. She has stage four kidney failure.

“I’m in pain non-stop. I’m constantly seeing doctors, but this bearding gives me something to look forward to. It’s very therapeutic for me,” she said.

Natali says she is on the kidney transplant list, and many people from the bearding community have checked to see if they’re a match.

As she waits for a transplant, Natali says bearding is helping her get through a tough time.

“Bearding’s just keeping me going,” she said.

Aaron said: “That’s it. It’s keeping her going. It’s keeping us going. It’s just an adventure over here all the time.”

The Johnstons are grateful for all the adventures they’ve had. They never expected bearding would be their life, and they’re so happy it is.

Their next competition is next weekend in Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

