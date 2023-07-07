Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office settles lawsuit after inmate death

By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has settled a lawsuit after an inmate was found dead at the Aiken County Detention Center in 2020.

Stuart Wright represented Skyler Wright in the case.

Back in October 2020, a detention deputy was conducting a routine check when they noticed 24-year-old Skylar Wright unresponsive in his cell around 2:11 p.m.

Stuart Wright has been awarded 150,000 to be paid on behalf of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Of that, $60,000 will go to Davis White and White Law Firm P.A. Littlejohn Law, LLC in attorney fees and $3,969.26 in costs and expenses.

In 2020, the Aiken County coroner said the preliminary investigation indicates there was no foul play.

Talented, young players make a name for themselves at Peach Jam