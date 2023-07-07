Submit Photos/Videos
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County; suspect arrested

Kameron Keshon Sibert
Kameron Keshon Sibert(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 21-year-old man was transported to the hospital after being shot in the arm while driving, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday at 11:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Laura Lane after a caller told dispatchers a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at his home.

Once on the scene, deputies say they learned the victim was driving a Dodge Charger on Belair Road when Kameron Sibert, 20, of McCormick County, pulled up beside him and shot him.

Sibert was arrested on July 6 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. No bond was set, according to inmate bookings.

MORE | Deputies searching for man considered armed and dangerous

The victim drove to the home after being shot.

Sibert was arrested and booked into the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office.

Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded, and the victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

