2 suspects granted bond in motorcycle club shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects involved in the mass shooting at a local motorcycle club appeared in court on Friday.

Both suspects received a 100,000 bond.

Twelve people were arrested in connection with a double slaying at a local motorcycle club in May.

Kenneth Taylor and Jonathan Keaton are charged with murder in that shooting.

At last check, both are still in the detention center.

In court, the state said Taylor is a confirmed member of the Outcast Motorcycle Club and Keaton was living with the Vice President of the Thug Riders.

According to the judge, they are not allowed to have contact with any current, past, or future members of the Outcast Motorcycle Club or the Thug Riders Club.

The state said both groups are one-percenters, meaning it is in the bylaws of the organization to commit crimes.

When the Thug Riders came to town for May Fest, the state said a member was stopping by the Outcast Club to “cause some chaos.”

After two men were shot and killed, law enforcement says it recovered more than 135 spent shell casings from 25 unusual guns.

Those are the two clubs police say were involved in the shooting. Both suspects will require a GPS ankle monitor requirement with level three monitoring.

With 12 people charged, the state said there was enough guns to cause a lot of damage.

“We have a lot of ammunition, a lot of shots that were fired, and we have several different guns. We have 12 people charged and perhaps there will be more that will be coming. But that would at least put perhaps two guns in each of these individual’s hands,” said Assistant District Attorney Deshala Dixon.

They can not have possession of firearms or be in reach of them.

Taylor and Keaton can be employed and will have a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Keaton will have to be gainfully employed on disability.

The judge says they can not have contact with potential witnesses or codefendants in the case.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the shooting grew out of a dispute between two motorcycle groups, one of which traveled from Florida to take out retaliation.

Even though both men were granted bonds, they have a criminal past causing concern from the state.

