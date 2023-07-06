Text-to-911 is available in Aiken County; here’s why you’d need it

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County authorities want people to know they can send text messages to 911 as well as calling.

Why would you want to text 911? Imagine you’re hiding from an active shooter or home invader and need to call for help but don’t want to make a noise to give away your location.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Audrey Dickherber is looking at how text-to-911 can save lives, plus how and when you should use it. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

It also might be a preferred method for people with speech or hearing differences.

Officials say calling 911 is still the fastest and most efficient way to reach emergency services.

At the same time, they want to make sure people can reach them whenever they need help.

If you’re texting 911, it may be important to text in detail, including your location. Nailing down where you are can be harder with a text versus calling, so being specific is important with that as well as any other information you give dispatchers.

That’s among the advice from Richmond County officials when they launched text-to-911 service in 2018.

They also said not to use abbreviations or emojis, which could confuse dispatchers.

And since texting 911 is legally the same as calling, prank texts are against the law.

More text help

Meanwhile, the city of Aiken has launched TextMyGov, what it calls a user-friendly platform designed to enhance communication and engagement between residents and the city government.

TextMyGov allows Aiken residents and visitors to connect with various city departments using one to two keywords or phrases, such as “water bill” or “playgrounds.”

TextMyGov is optimized for individual keywords and phrases rather than complete sentences.

In addition to residents submitting queries, TextMyGov will provide real-time updates, informing residents about important notifications by opting in and joining an established city text list. Text the following to 91896

AIKENRAINALERT (rain alerts)

AIKENROADCLOSURE (road closure notices)

AIKENTRASH (trash notices}

To experience the convenience of TextMyGov, residents can text their interests or questions to 803-989-7779.

For a current list of keywords and phrases and more information about TextMyGov visit https://loom.ly/yF8_4wY

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.