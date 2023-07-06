Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Taylor Swift fan goes viral for disguise after calling into work ‘sick’ to get Eras Tour merchandise

A Taylor Swift fan in Cincinnati hid her identity on camera so her boss wouldn’t see her skipping work to go to the Eras Tour. (Source: WKRC, Cincy Shirts, Republic Records, @sophieluvscats13, @interiordesign_alison, Getty Images, KHOU, CNN, "The Addams Family"/MGM Television)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – A Taylor Swift fan in Cincinnati hid her identity on camera so her boss wouldn’t see her skipping work to stand in line for Eras Tour merchandise.

The woman became an instant viral sensation by hiding under a blanket in a long line of Swifties waiting to buy concert merchandise on June 29.

The merchandise truck opened at 10 a.m. Thursday, and the shows were held Friday and Saturday. Many fans camped out overnight Wednesday to be first in line for merchandise when the truck opened Thursday morning.

The fan’s disguise landed her on camera with WKRC’s reporter Annie Brown, who said, “There are two Swifties here – who shall remain anonymous – who called in sick to work.”

The woman’s disguise earned her an instant “legend” status.

“And we’re going to cross our fingers that work doesn’t find out, right? Your secret’s safe with me,” Brown said in the interview.

The woman’s identity is still unknown, and she said she’ll only reveal her identity for Swift herself. For now, she’s going by “incognito Swiftie.”

According to WKRC, one week after the event, the woman’s boss still hasn’t found out.

Swift played two sold-out nights in Cincinnati before she heads to Kansas City this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closing signs
Augusta Exchange losing another big store as chain to shut down
The Splatter Place in North Augusta
It’s OK to make a mess at new North Augusta business
Daveon Daniels
Grovetown dad charged with murder after girl fatally shoots herself
File folder generic
Have you seen these 2 missing people in the CSRA?
Car accident generic
Holiday traffic accidents claim 2 on CSRA roadways

Latest News

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for...
Ga. wardens arrest 34 people for boating under the influence
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Biden will highlight solar deal in South Carolina to show his economic agenda helps red states
Walmart announced its Prime Day competition called Walmart+ Week on Instagram.
What the Tech: Competitors for Amazon Prime Day
FDA to weigh in on Alzheimer's drug
The American Red Cross helped with shelter operations in Bamberg County during Hurricane...
Red Cross seeks nominations for 2023 Heroes Breakfast