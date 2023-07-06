Cooking class teaches kids about baking and healthy habits

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business in Columbia County is showing kids how to bake with a cooking class.

The desserts they’re making cater to food allergies and help maintain healthier lifestyles.

Fallon Thomas is one of the kids in the cooking class learning how to bake.

Thomas’ mom, Sacorya Cody, said she signed her daughter up based on the interest she is showing in cooking.

“She loves to be in the kitchen with me constantly so this is an opportunity for her to learn a few things,” said Cody.

Fallon has experienced food allergies to ingredients like oats, dairy, and eggs. Her mom said it’s been difficult to find things she could eat.

“I’ve had to find ways to do things, find recipes get in touch with moms who had the same issues with their kids. It’s not easy but you just try to work with it,” said Cody.

The class at Sinless Sweets is catering to those needs and teaching kids about healthy habits.

“Honey is a really good substitute you guys can use instead of sugar,” explained Amber Connor, the owner of Sinless Sweets.

She said providing healthier options is their mission.

“Kids who have egg allergies and dairy allergies, they can come here and not feel like they’re missing out. They have a place they can go and get sweet treats,” said Connor.

But, it isn’t just for people with allergies.

With a background in fitness, Connor said she knows the importance of having options.

“I found that as a personal trainer, a lot of people fall off track when it comes to desserts. If you’re looking to live a healthy lifestyle and you’re keto and low carb and sugar-free than you have a place to come,” said Conner.

With the class, she is passing that knowledge on to kids.

“It’s really a fun way to teach kids how to eat healthy, make healthier options, and something they can do at home with their parents,” she said.

For Cody, learning more about those healthy habits from her daughter’s participation in the class is definitely a treat.

“She’ll be able to take what she learned here, tell me what she learned at home, and show me healthier ways to eat because I love sweets,” said Cody.

The students in the class will get a recipe to take home and share with their parents.

Connor said they are planning another kid’s cooking class for older children later this month.

Connor said they are planning another kid's cooking class for older children later this month.

