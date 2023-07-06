Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies search for missing 20-year-old

Peter Jackson, 20
Peter Jackson, 20(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 20-year-old.

Peter Jackson was last seen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday wearing a blue and maroon colored shirt, lavender shorts, and black and white slides.

Jackson is autistic. He is described as 6 foot 1 inch tall and weighs 265 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Jackson is know to frequent the area of Kissingbower Road and Thomas Lane.

If anyone has any information on Jackson, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

