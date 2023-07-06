Submit Photos/Videos
Red Cross seeks nominations for 2023 Heroes Breakfast

The American Red Cross helped with shelter operations in Bamberg County during Hurricane...
The American Red Cross helped with shelter operations in Bamberg County during Hurricane Dorian. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The local Red Cross chapter wants to recognize the heroes among us who embody the spirit and mission of the Red Cross for the 2023 Heroes Breakfast.   

This event honors ordinary people with extraordinary courage in the 23 counties in east central Georgia served by the local Red Cross.

Nominate someone in our community who has shown courage, dedication, and extraordinary character through acts of heroism and kindness.   

The nomination deadline is July 28.

For more information, including nomination criteria and how to make an online nomination, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/georgia/about-us/news-and-events/events/augusta-red-cross-heroes-breakfast.html

The Red Cross Heroes Breakfast on Sept. 26 will honor our local heroes for using their First Aid, CPR, AED training and other actions to save a life or make someone’s life better. The breakfast pays tribute to ordinary people who have done extraordinary acts within the Red Cross chapter’s 23 county service area.

