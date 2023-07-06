Ossoff secures $14.9M for preschool opportunities in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Senator Jon Ossoff announced new resources to the Central Savannah River Area Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc. (CRSA EOA)’s Head Start Program.

Ossoff’s team says he secured new resources with bipartisan support in Congress to help enhance the cognitive, social and emotional development of children.

The goal is to help Georgia families access early childhood education and developmental programs.

“I am announcing these resources for early childhood education at the Central Savannah River Area Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc. because every child in Georgia deserves a safe, healthy, and happy preschool education,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff secured $14.9 million for CSRA’s Head Start programs through the 2022′s government funding package.

CSRA EOA has Head Start programs in Bulloch, Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Screven and Warren Counties.

Head Start programs support children’s growth from birth to age 5.

According to officials, the Head Start program has benefitted 18,715 children in Georgia in 2023.

