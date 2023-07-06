One-Tank Trip: Take a ride down nature’s lazy river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You don’t have to go far to go river tubing.

In this week’s edition of One Tank Trips, we visited Columbia, South Carolina, to go tubing down the Saluda River.

Ryan Fingh said, “This one was close to home, so like, why not do it?”

He is here with his friends, and he’s going tubing for the first time.

“Feeling good. I’m ready to explore the water, the cold water,” he said.

This is our Will Volk’s first river tubing experience too.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“That’s cold,” Volk said after getting in the water.

Volk hitched a ride with Fingh’s group. The group tied their tubes together while Volk just grabbed on.

It didn’t take long for him to get separated after the group came up on a rock.

“Wahh, I’m losing the group,” Volk said. “Come back!”

While floating down the river by himself, Volk said, “I’ve never gone tubing down a river before, and now I’m here by myself for the next few hours.”

On his journey downstream, he saw a mostly calm river surrounded by trees. If you go, you may even see some turtles.

After about an hour of calm conditions, Volk came up on a few whitewater rapids.

“Ahhhhh,” he said.

Volk made it to the finish, and his first solo three-hour river journey was a success.

The route ends when the Saluda River turns into the Congaree River.

You can see the Columbia skyline, and you float under a couple of bridges.

If you try it, you may want to bring some friends.

Volk got his tube from a rental company called Palmetto Outdoor. They’re about an hour’s drive away from Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.