Loved ones talk ‘horrible injustice’ of being locked out of cemetery

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s normal for families to go back and visit the gravesites of their loved ones.

Yet for one Aiken family, when they visited the Town Creek Cemetery, they were shocked by the locked gates.

So, why aren’t the owners letting anyone in?

For a lot of people, visiting a loved one’s grave is therapeutic. But if the graves aren’t up to their standards, families say, it adds insult to injury.

Buried in the trees and gravel at the Town Creek Cemetery, you’ll find a rich history.

You can trace the lineage of Judy Schemin’s family back more than a century- all the way to 1914.

“We’ve got babies up there that died during typhoid fever time. And we’ve got about four or five that died of typhoid fever,” said Schemin.

But when she and her 92-year-old mother came to lay flowers on those graves, they found a sign reading private property, no trespassing.

“I think it’s an injustice, I really do. And I think the way this graveyard is being kept is a horrible injustice,” she said.

According to South Carolina law, owners of graveyards in the state must allow entrance and exit for family members and descendants of those buried there, even if it’s private property.

This graveyard is owned by Town Creek Baptist Church who says after recently discovering some unmarked graves, there’s more to the story.

Deacon Martin Falmen said: “Some of the graves were in that road that goes through that. So, we’ve tried to restrict people driving through the cemetery, unless necessary.”

The church says families and loved ones are allowed to visit the graves despite the sign, but Schemin says the condition of the graves still leaves more to be desired.

“There are plants growing over the top of headstones. You don’t even see the headstones for the trees and bushes growing around it,” she said.

They’re all issues the church says they’re aware of and working to fix.

Pastor Clint Smith said: “We still want people to go put flowers on the graves.”

Moving forward, the church says their main priority is preserving and respecting the graves already there and they’ll do that through upkeep.

