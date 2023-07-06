Grant Me Hope: Maya wants to be loved, encouraged and protected

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 12-year-old Maya.

She likes to color cat pictures, play outside, do things that are fun and enjoy nature. She likes rap music, as well.

“I like being at school, but my favorite class would be science,” she said.

“I grow up I just wanna be a sheriff,” she said.

She’d like to travel to Kentucky or New York.

“Adoption means to me, is like getting adopted, going to a new home, meet new people,” she said.

“Love me,” she said. “Oh, and that protect me, encouraging me to do the right thing.”

To inquire about Maya, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

