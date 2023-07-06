Submit Photos/Videos
Funeral, visitation services announced for Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty

Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne(Crisp County Sheriff's office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Services for a Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy that died after being shot during a Wednesday traffic stop have been announced.

Deputy Tyee Browne’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium at the corner of South Pecan St. and East 24th Ave.

Browne’s family will receive family, friends and community members from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Hughes & Wright Funeral Home in Cordele.

Both the visitation and funeral will be open to the public.

Browne was born in Tampa, Florida, and served in the Army National Guard reserve before joining law enforcement, according to his obituary. He graduated from a Monroe County high school where he loved music and being part of their band.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Kristina Brown Conley and Tom of Macon; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jason Vogel and Emily Landrum of Perry, and Jeff Vogel and Raesha of Barnwell, S.C.; his step-brothers; Logan Conley and Conor Conley both of Macon and many other family members.

Browne’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Condolences and other information can be found here.

