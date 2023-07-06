Experts give tips on staying safe around alligators

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - With summer tourism underway on Hilton Head Island, it’s important for visitors to know where alligators are, and how to behave around them.

Alligators can be found in nearly any body of water, including the various golf courses that bring in visitors.

“Know your surroundings. If you go out at night, carry a flashlight. Don’t go near water’s edge. I mean enjoy the alligators from a safe distance and you can take your pictures 15-20 feet away from the water. The alligators not going to come out charging you,” said Joe Maffo, wildlife management at Critter Management Inc.

Joe Maffo runs Critter Management Incorporated, and says he has captured over 1,700 alligators over the past 40 years. He has made wildlife education his goal, visiting schools and museums to educate people on how to be safe around alligators.

Maffo’s education primarily focuses on the Lowcountry area, so I asked him if he as any advice for people visiting Hilton Head from out of town.

“The gator is not dangerous. But when these people started throwing crackers out of their golf bag to get pictures the alligator on the golf course, which I’ve seen many times. Most golfers carry a snack with them. And when they see the alligator they start throwing stuff to him. I’ve scolded him and they cost the gator their life.”

Almost all alligators that are caught are required to be killed. It is against South Carolina law to relocate a captured alligator.

To protect both yours and a gator’s life, the best thing you can do is keep your distance and leave them alone. Feeding alligators causes them to associate humans with food, increasing the risk of an attack.

During the current nesting season, alligators will move more frequently, and mother gators protect their eggs.

If you do want to get up-close and personal with an alligator safely, Maffo is happy to help.

“Get a hold of me. Call me, Critter Management. And I will come and I will to educate your plantation. Your new arrivals. They’re very unique animals and they’re just beautiful to look at are so unique.”

