Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows dropped into the low and mid-70s this morning with widespread dense fog across the region due to abundant low level moisture from rainfall yesterday and calm winds this morning. This afternoon is trending slightly drier than the past few as an upper level ridge develops over the CSRA. Temperatures will be hot and reach the low to mid-90s in the afternoon - feel like temperatures will be near 100°. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon, but most of the CSRA should stay dry. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

A weak front will move into the region Friday and bring a better opportunity for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be hot again in the low to mid-90s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Some storms could lead to minor flooding issues in flood prone areas.

The weak front from Friday will stall over the region this weekend. Saturday and Sunday morning should be dry with muggy morning lows in the mid-70s. Storm chances this weekend will be highest in the afternoon and early evening. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonal in the low to mid-90s. An upper level disturbance is expected to move in by Monday, enhancing rainfall chances a bit more with highs closer to 90°. Keep it here for updates heading through the weekend!

