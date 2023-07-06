Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An isolated storm is possible through sunset, but most of the CSRA should stay dry. Overnight lows will stay muggy in the low to mid-70s.

A weak front will move into the region Friday and bring a better opportunity for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be hot again in the low to mid-90s, heat index values will be between 100-105. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Some storms could lead to minor flooding issues in flood prone areas.

The weak front from Friday will stall over the region this weekend. Saturday and Sunday morning should be dry with muggy morning lows in the mid-70s. Storm chances this weekend will be highest in the afternoon and early evening. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonal in the low to mid-90s. An upper level disturbance is expected to move in by Monday, enhancing rainfall chances a bit more with highs closer to 90°. Heavy downpours that could lead to minor flooding issues look possible once again and the Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding. Keep it here for updates heading through the weekend!

