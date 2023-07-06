Columbia County BOE looks to set millage rate, increase property taxes

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Each year the Columbia County Board of Education sets the millage rate which will determine how much more or how much less you’ll have to pay in property taxes.

The district is still working and waiting to hear from the public before they set the rate for the upcoming year.

Right now the millage rate is set to 17.35, and if it were to stay the same, homeowners will be paying more than the past year.

This is based on property values in Columbia County being on the rise. Higher values mean higher property taxes which means that even if the millage rate stays the same, taxes still increase.

“Property taxes are 40 percent of the district’s general fund revenue budget and about 90 percent of that of that revenue goes to fund salaries and benefits for our employees,” said Alex Casado, Chief Financial Officer for the district.

He says that any increase in taxes will all go to a budget that’s looking to adapt to the needs of a growing county, raises, adding new staff, materials, and more.

“Every dollar of that that comes from taxpayers, funds the great work that we do in the school district and helps us reach the district’s mission and vision to engage, enrich and inspire kids and students every single day in our school,” said Casado.

He says the Board of Education is responsible for setting this rate based on how the tax assessor values houses.

Right now, no change has been made, but if it were to stay the same “a taxpayer with a home valued at $200,000 can expect their taxes for all of next year at the same millage rate to increase about $151 over the course of next year, which comes to about $12.58 a month,” said Casado.

That would be around a 12 percent increase in property taxes from last year.

Now- raising, lowering, or keeping the same millage rate is all on the table for the county.

Nothing will be determined until three public meetings take place.

Here are the date and times for public meetings:

July 11 at the Columbia County Board of Education building at 5:30 p.m.

July 25 at the Columbia County Board of Education building at 6 p.m.

August 8 at the Columbia County Board of Education building at 5 p.m.

