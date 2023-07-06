Big names, coaches, and scouts in attendance at Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Peach Jam has brought some big names to the CSRA this year, as well as college coaches and scouts.

After coming up short in their first two games of the week, Grovetown’s Derrion Reid and Team Thad were looking to get into the win column against the NJ Scholars.

Team Thad picked up their first win at Peach Jam 67 to 59. Their late-game execution was on point, which wasn’t the case for their previous two games.

“When we click once, we’ll keep clicking, it’s like a puzzle. You find one piece, you get the next piece, and we just keep going, and that’s how we’re going to build onto it,” said Reid.

Elijah Crawford, a teammate, said: “We looked at the first two games and saw the mistakes that we made, and we made sure not to make them a third time. We just wanted to go in there, hold the ball, get a shot deep into the shot clock, and just play the right way.”

Team Thad’s next game is on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against the Florida Rebels.

NBA stars, famous college coaches, and scouts travel from all over to North Augusta for Peach Jam, including the one and only Lebron James, who coaches Strive for Greatness, the team his youngest son, Bryce, plays for.

Strive For Greatness came up on the wrong side of a 72-67 final score against the Florida Rebels in the 16-year-old division.

Lebron and Bryce weren’t the only big names in attendance.

Nine-year-old Augusta native, Zeke Vozniak, was there, who you might remember for his passion for making trick shots and his crazy handles.

Vozniak has been coming to Peach Jam since he was seven years old, and every time he walks through those doors, his passion for one day getting the chance to play in Peach Jam grows.

“That would be probably the most amazing thing I’ve ever experienced. My goal is to get to the NBA, so that would be just a huge step for me, getting into Peach Jam,” said Vozniak.

His mother, Jaclyn, said: “It’s so awesome seeing a little kid who’s nine years old being able to inspire us as adults, and our goal is to inspire other parents out there to seek your kid’s passion.”

Vozniak and his family are going on a wild adventure to spend time with the Harlem Globetrotters, who he says inspired him to work on his trick shots and fancy moves.

