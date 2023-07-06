Aiken County schools to offer free meals for all students

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - All Aiken County Public School District students will have the opportunity to receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-24 school year.

Parents do not need to fill out an application. School officials say all public schools are included in the Community Eligibility Program.

Across the river in Columbia County, the Columbia County School District encourages families to complete a Free and Reduced Meal Application to determine eligibility.

Applications are available year-round but are encouraged to be submitted before the first day of school.

Only one application is needed per household, and all information is private and confidential.

The school district says paper copies are available upon request. Students receiving SNAP or TANF food assistance are eligible for free meals but are still encouraged to submit the application.

