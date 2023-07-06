Aiken County animal shelters become overcrowded due to surrenders, strays

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal shelters in Aiken County are past their max capacity.

The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare shelter has the capacity to comfortably hold about 120 animals. But right now, they have about 190 animals and nearly 100 in foster care.

“It kind of goes back to the pandemic,” said Kami Vogel, volunteer and foster manager at SPCA. “A lot of vet clinics had to close down, and a lot of spay and neuter clinics weren’t active. We noticed a large increase in pet populations during that time. A lot of people were home, they had the time to take care of their dogs. They had time to raise a new puppy.”

But since people have gone back to their normal routine, many people realized they don’t have time to care for these pets.

“We’re getting a lot of owner surrenders,” said Vogel. “We’re getting a lot of strays. Shelters are at full capacity.”

You can help solve the overcrowding problem, even if you can’t adopt.

“A big part of what we do here is if you can’t adopt an animal, we have a fantastic foster program,” said Vogel. “If you’re not in a position where you can bring an animal to your home at all, whether it be adopting or fostering, we also ask that people that are able to donate their time. We have a great volunteer program coming in, playing with cats, walking dogs. And then of course always accepting donations.”

SPCA urges pet owners to spay and neuter their animals. And if you have the time and space, and you understand the full commitment, foster or adopt a pet.

